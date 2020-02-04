Este artículo de Victor Sforzini, referido al suicidio del expresidente del Perú, Alan García, acaba de ser traducido al inglés y publicado en medios científicos de Estados Unidos.

“El suicida quiere castigar al ambiente que ha causado su temeridad desesperada. Entiende que con su muerte impide la agresión del ambiente hacia él y que, además, su muerte es una eterna recriminación al mundo”.

Por Víctor Sforzini

ETIMOLOGÍA

En su raíz, la palabra suicidio proviene del latín moderno “suicidium”; de “sui” de sí mismo y el sufijo “cidio” del latín “cidĭum”, la raíz de “caedĕre” que significa matar.

EL SUICIDIO Y SUS CONCOMITANCIAS

Siempre ocurren hechos, que, por su connotación pública, conmueven a moros y cristianos, como es el caso del reciente suicidio del ex presidente del Perú, Alan García.

Estos nos llevan a meditar; cuestionarnos; indagar sobre aquellos problemas que nos atañen en cuanto y en tanto a seres humanos social e individualmente hablando, razón por la cual, he decidido escribir esta columna abordando este delicado tema

El suicidio es quizás uno de los enigmas que más nos ha perseguido a través de los tiempos, por los sentimientos que genera en todos los involucrados. Podemos afirmar, que es una problemática que ha viajado junto al hombre desde que estamos sobre la tierra y aún no sabemos como solucionarlo.

La humanidad lo ha enfrentado de distintas formas, buscando una solución sin conseguirlo, incluyendo penas tan severas para quienes lo cometían , como, por ejemplo, no tener derecho a una sagrada y cristiana sepultura, lo que llevaba a muchas dolientes familias a esconder tal suceso, o la paradoja de que, en algunas sociedades quién era sorprendido intentando suicidarse, en castigo, ¡era ejecutado!

Podemos eso si, hacer una primera aseveración, el suicidio es provocado por una sucesión de factores, entre los que se destacan los ambientales, magistralmente relatados y revelados por Shakespeare cuando nos devela el estado psicológico de Hamlet (acto 3, esc. I ) en su monólogo:

HAMLET:

“Porque, ¿quién soportaría los ultrajes y desdenes del tiempo, la injuria del opresor, la contumelia del soberbio, las congojas del amor desairado, las tardanzas de la justicia, las insolencias del poder y las vejaciones que el paciente mérito recibe del hombre indigno, cuando uno mismo podría procurar su reposo con un simple estilete?

Debemos reconocer, que no es fácil comprender como se puede anular en un ser el principio básico de mantenernos vivos, el deseo de perdurar lo más posible, de hecho, al escribir estas líneas, solo sé que no quiero morir, y que, sin embargo, debo estar preparado y consciente de que tarde o temprano tal desgraciado suceso acaecerá para quien escribe y para todos sus seres queridos, y que el mundo particular, que existe solo para mi, así como es la experiencia de cada uno de ustedes, dejará de existir, el día que nuestro precario viaje por el tiempo y la vida sea el fin de un sueño. Que angustiante, ¿verdad?

ORGANIZACIÓN MUNDIAL DE LA SALUD , (OMS):

Para la (OMS), el suicidio se suscita por:

“Las enfermedades mentales, principalmente por:

La depresión ;

Los trastornos por consumo de alcohol:

El abuso de sustancias;

La violencia;

Las sensaciones de pérdida.

Debemos destacar que existen estrategias eficaces para prevenir el suicidio” .

Diversos entornos culturales y sociales constituyen importantes factores de riesgo de suicidio.

ESTADÍSTICAS

Cerca de 800 000 personas se suicidan cada año, que es el equivalente a una persona cada (40) cuarenta segundos;

Equivale a llenar veinte (20) veces nuestro Estadio Nacional, lo que, al imaginar tal cantidad de seres humanos muertos, nos resulta emocionalmente desolador.

Por cada suicidio, hay muchas más tentativas de suicidio cada año.

Entre la población en general, un intento de suicidio no consumado es el factor individual de riesgo más importante.

El 79% de todos los suicidios se produce en países de ingresos bajos y medianos;

Según datos de la OMS cada día se suicidan mil personas y por cada caso consumado existen unas diez tentativas de suicidio.

y por cada caso consumado existen unas diez tentativas de suicidio. En el mundo cada año tres millones de personas intentan suicidarse.

La frecuencia varía según diversos factores asociados, sexo, edad, estado civil, condiciones socioeconómicas, ocupación, enfermedades crónicas, circunstancias sociales, etc.

LA CULTURA DEL SUICIDIO

En China, existe lo que ha denominado “la cultura del suicidio” lo que ha llevado al gobierno y al Ministerio de Salud de ese país, desde la última década, a generar políticas públicas y de salud para combatir este gran problema psico-social, dado que:

El 56% de las mujeres que se suicidan en el mundo son chinas.

Una media de 280.000 personas se quitan la vida cada año en este país (una muerte cada dos minutos), según datos del Ministerio de la Salud chino.

El gigante asiático, que acoge al 20% de la población mundial (1.260 millones de habitantes), registra un cuarto del total de suicidios en el mundo y es uno de los pocos países donde el índice es superior en la mujer que en el hombre.

Se trata de la quinta causa de mortandad en China y la primera entre las jóvenes de 15 a 34 años que viven en zonas rurales”.

INCIDENCIAS POR SEXO Y EDAD

El suicidio se puede producir a cualquier edad, y en 2016 fue la segunda causa principal de defunción en el grupo etario de 15 a 29 años en todo el mundo;

El suicidio es la segunda causa principal de defunción en el grupo etario de 15 a 29 años en el mundo;

Hay más intentos de suicidio en los hombres;

Pero, las tentativas de suicidios son más en mujeres que en los hombres en las edades de los cuarenta y de los setenta años;

En la edad de los quince y los veinte y cinco años es más elevado.

En el sexo masculino los factores que elevan el riesgo de suicidio son la edad mayor de 45 años, viudos, separados, o divorciado.

FACTORES DETERMINANTES

El aislamiento social;

Dificultades laborales y económicas;

Enfermedades depresivas;

Alcoholismo, (se calcula que el uso de alcohol etílico contribuye con el 15 al 50% de los suicidios. El intento de suicidio es dos veces mayor en alcohólicos que en la población en general;

Trastornos afectivos como morbilidad, especialmente depresión y depleción central de la serotonina, ambos conocidos factores de riesgo;

En adictos a la heroína es 20 veces mayor;

En adictos a la marihuana y la cocaína es 5 veces mayor.

Todos presentan síntomas tales como:

Personalidad antisocial;

Disforia;

Impulsividad;

Depresión e intoxicación.

La asociación entre dependencias de sustancias y depresión están ligados a mayor intento de suicidio.

Médico- Diagnóstico y Suicidio

Reconocer a un paciente con riesgo suicida es una de las tareas más difíciles a la que se enfrenta el médico.

La historia familiar es un factor significativo para el suicidio como, la predisposición genética para las enfermedades psiquiátricas.

Así como los factores biológicos, deficiencia de serotonina, disminución del metabolismo.

Sentimientos

Los afectos que aparecen en estos sujetos son:

Tristeza;

Nostalgia;

Aflicción;

Desesperación;

Resignación;

Humillación.

MÉTODOS MAS COMUNES

La ingestión de plaguicidas;

El ahorcamiento;

Las armas de fuego.

EL SUICIDIO Y SUS MOTIVACIONES PSICOLÓGICAS

Trataré de encontrar respuesta a esta interrogante, y, sin embargo, debo dejar en claro que un tema tan complejo, posee, como vamos a ir entendiendo y descubriendo juntos, demasiadas aristas y complicaciones para arribar a una verdad definitiva.

Para Freud, por ejemplo, en su teoría de las pulsiones, (la última) nos habla de que existiría en el hombre tendencias contradictorias, expresadas en :

La pulsión de muerteo Thánatos;

La pulsiónde vida o Eros.

THÁNATOS

La vida puede ser un proceso bastante doloroso y agotador.

Para gran parte de la humanidad, existe mas dolor que placer, algo que nos cuesta habitualmente trabajo admitir;

La muerte promete la liberación de los conflictos;

Busca disolver los conjuntos y, de este modo, destruir las cosas;

Pulsión de muerte:

Afán por regresar al estado inorgánico inicial.

Principio de Nirvana:

Disolución del yo;

Tranquilidad total, cese de la estimulación y de la actividad;

Desintegración;

Violencia, agresión, destrucción;

Dolor, sufrimiento.

EROS

Congregarnos con otros; amar; convivir; son formas en que se manifiesta Eros, sin embargo, la relación con otros seres humanos muchas veces es fuente de dolor y sufrimiento.

Representa un principio de cohesión consistente en crear unidades cada vez mayores y fomentarlas, es:

La ligazón;

Pulsión de vida;

Afirmación del yo;

Unión con otros;

Amor, erotismo, creación, reproducción ;

; Placer

Ya antes que Freud, Goethe escribía lo mismo del siguiente modo:

“La muerte es algo tan extraño que, a pesar de todas las experiencias, se la considera como algo imposible y se presenta siempre contra del exterior.

Erich Fromm, escribió refiriéndose al suicidio;

“Los impulsos destructivos, constituyen una pasión que obra dentro de la persona y siempre logran hallar algún objeto; si no hay objetos exteriores, la agresión se dirige al yo y puede venir el suicidio.

Es decir, y como lo veremos en el desarrollo de nuestra columna, existirían en nosotros dos tendencias muy definidas:

Las que tenderían a mantenernos vivos y vitales;

Las que tenderían a anular el instinto de supervivencia, mostrándonos o haciéndonos sentir la muerte como algo deseable, alternativa que se va tornando, con el pasar del tiempo, en única.

La explicación a todo este desajuste estaría en procesos que devienen de la interacción con lo externo y/o provocado por enfermedades psiquiátricas con sus respectivos desórdenes orgánicos.

LOS ROLES DEL YO Y DEL SUPERYÓ

Como podemos concluir y, además, agregar, esta autoagresión deviene por la incapacidad del yo:

Para elaborar exitosamente el duelo ante una pérdida importante de un objeto valorado libidinosamente por él, ya sea por muerte o separación física; Para elaborar exitosamente sus conflictos inconscientes generadores de sentimientos de culpa. El sentimiento de culpabilidad es el que ocasiona que la agresión se vuelva contra su yo. El yo, en su incapacidad de tolerar lo que Freud denominó como “injurias al yo”, comienza a incubar inconsciente y luego conscientemente, que debe castigar al mundo, por su falta de amor y consideración para con él. Por eso, los que amenazan con el suicidio, uno tiene que demostrarles lo agresivos y narcisistas que son con esto, pues quieren mandar el mundo a la “cresta”. no me merecen.

En el caso en comento , el suicidio de Alan García, ya está muy claro entonces, cual fue una de sus motivaciones.

Finalmente, para muchos autores, el padecimiento psíquico, en que seguramente es mas intenso el peligro del suicidio es la melancolía.

Investigados los melancólicos acerca de los motivos de sus ideas de suicidio, manifiestan que con su muerte quieren rehuir una vida desagradable o que buscan la muerte para castigarse por sus múltiples culpas, que no son las mismas que las señaladas en el punto dos, ya que , las culpas neuróticas, provenientes de personalidades obsesivas, no son las mismas que sufren los melancólicos, cuyas causales, están en predisposiciones y trastornos orgánicos por así decir, para no entrar en mayores definiciones.

1.- EL SUICIDIO COMO CAUSAL DE UN DUELO NO ELABORADO

INCAPACIDAD DEL YO DE ELABORAR EL DUELO

La pérdida de un objeto amoroso valioso y una agresión vuelta secundariamente contra el yo son factores que originan en un individuo la idea de buscar la muerte como medio de solucionar sus conflictos, al no poder sobreponerse a la pérdida mencionada. A este proceso natural se le denomina “duelo”

DUELO:

Estado de tristeza en que se encuentra un individuo que ha sufrido la pérdida por la muerte de una persona querida y/o por separación;

Se recuerda cada una de las escenas felices vividas con su objeto sepultado y/o perdido por separación, y este recordar le emociona y le ocasiona dolor;

En el duelo la apreciación de la realidad sufre una perturbación parcial;

En ese instante la vida le parece poco interesante, el mundo incoloro y hasta desagradable;

Las actividades se realizan de un modo indeliberado;

Durante su derrotero, el yo va disminuyendo lentamente la intensidad de las cargas afectivas dirigidas a la representación intra-psíquica del objeto libidinoso perdido;

Esta disminución de la intensidad de las cargas afectivas —trabajo del duelo, según la designación de Freud—va acompañado de mucha tristeza;

Se siente así que predominan los objetos internos “malos”, y que su mundo interno está en peligro de desgarrarse.(Melanie Klein).

Sabemos que, en el sujeto en duelo, la pérdida de la persona amada lo conduce hacia un impulso de reinstalar en el yo este objeto amado perdido (Freud y Abraham).

A veces se presentan tendencias auto-agresivas en forma de:

Deseos de muerte;

De causarse daño arañándose;

Arrancándose los pelos o,

Cometiendo otros actos de violencia en su contra.

Pero, ulteriormente, si todo sigue su curso normal:

La carga emotiva de los recuerdos originados en la representación mental del objeto perdido se hace menor;

La carga afectiva vinculada al recuerdo disminuye notablemente y,

Por lo tanto, el dolor es también menos intenso.

“La realidad impone a cada uno de los recuerdos y esperanzas, su veredicto de que dicho objeto no existe ya, y el yo, decide, bajo la influencia de las satisfacciones narcisistas de la vida, decide abandonar su ligamen con el objeto destruido”

El duelo ha realizado su labor.

DUELO NO ELABORADO

Cuando una persona ha sufrido una pérdida por la muerte o por la separación de un ser querido, -padres-hermanos-hijos-marido-esposa, y no logra elaborar su duelo después de un período determinado de tiempo, -máximo un año y medio-, pasamos a hablar del proceso patológico de “Duelo no elaborado”

Freud, nos dice:

“La aflicción normal supera también la pérdida del objeto y absorbe igualmente todas las energías del yo.

En el complejo estado psicológico del duelo por la muerte o la separación de una persona querida, -no olvidemos que en el caso de la separación matrimonial son muchas las pérdidas, tanto emocionales como económicas-, existen cuatro factores que debemos valorar y considerar:

Disminución de la intensidad de los apegos dirigidos a la representación mental del objeto amado; Tristeza; Depreciación de la realidad; Tendencias agresivas en contra del yo.

Todo este proceso puede acentuarse negativamente, al no lograr la superación de la pérdida y acercándonos a la posibilidad del suicidio.

“En el duelo de un sujeto, la pena por la pérdida real de la persona amada está en gran parte aumentada, según pienso, por las fantasías inconscientes de haber perdido también los objetos “buenos” internos”. “– Melanie Klein

Freud en su artículo sobre “Duelo y melancolía” señaló:

“Muchos sujetos en duelo pueden sólo lentamente restablecer los vínculos con el mundo externo porque están luchando todavía con el caos interior;

Cuando no elaboramos el duelo, sobreviene la depresión y el suicidio. El proceso que conduce a el, sobre todo en la pérdida por muerte, es:

La identificación con la persona querida que ha muerto es a veces tan intensa que puede conducir a desear la misma muerte que aquella.

MITOLOGÍA GRIEGA

Cuando estuve en Grecia junto a un gran amigo, Javier Said, tuvimos la oportunidad de visitar los lugares mas especiales ligados a la leyenda Ateniense y a la mitología griega. Allí nuestro guía, nos contó la siguiente triste historia sobre Egeo, Rey de Atenas y padre de Teseo:

Teseo, hijo del Rey , se embarca en una expedición que tenía como propósito terminar con el temido Minotauro, pero, al regreso de esta misión, si había logrado su cometido, debía cambiar las velas negras con las cuales partía por las blancas de la victoria.

Teseo olvida hacer este cambio y su padre, el anciano Egeo, leyó en las negras velas del barco de su hijo, que éste había muerto y, sin poder soportarlo, “se arrojó al mar, el que, desde entonces, lleva su nombre”.

LA CELESTINA

Lo mismo sobreviene, por ejemplo, en el suicidio de Melibea en La Celestina. El amante de Melibea, Calisto, murió de una caída al intentar descender apresuradamente por la escala que le había conducido a la habitación de su amada.

Por ello, Melibea, antes de inmolarse, exclama :

“Su muerte conviene a la mía; convídame y fuerza que sea presto, sin dilación, muéstrame que he de ser despeñada por seguirle en todo”

Como lo demuestran estos casos, el suicida anhela desaparecer de la vida, de la misma manera que ha muerto su objeto amoroso.

Existe, por lo mismo, una identificación con el objeto perdido y también con la suerte acaecida a este objeto.

Por eso, en La Celestina (veinteno acto ) :

MELIBEA. (A solas) “Algún alivio siento en ver que tan presto seremos juntos yo y aquel mi querido amado Calisto. Quiero cerrar la puerta, por que ninguno suba a estorbar mi muerte. No me impidan la partida, no me atajen el camino por el cual, en breve tiempo, podré visitar en este día al que me visitó la pasada noche…

PLEBERIO. Hija mía, Melibea, ¿qué haces sola? ¿Qué es tu voluntad decirme? ¿Quieres que suba allá?

MELIBEA. Padre mío, no pugnes ni trabajes por venir adonde yo estoy, que estorbarás la presente habla que te quiero hacer. Lastimado serás, brevemente, con la muerte de tu única hija. Mi fin es llegado; llegado es mi descanso e tu pasión; llegado es mi alivio e tu pena; llegada es mi acompañada hora e tu tiempo de soledad. No habrás, honrado padre, menester instrumentos para aplacar mi dolor, sino campanas para sepultar mi cuerpo. Si me escuchas sin lágrimas, oirás la causa desesperada de mi forzada e alegre partida. No la interrumpas con lloro ni palabras; si no, quedarás más quejoso en no saber por qué me mato que doloroso por verme muerta. Ninguna cosa me preguntes ni respondas, más de lo que de mi grado decirte quisiere. Porque cuando el corazón está embargado de pasión, están cerrados los oídos al consejo

2.- SUICIDIO POR SENTIMIENTOS DE CULPA

Este tipo quizás sea el más fácil de entender y comprender. Una persona se siente culpable por lo sucedido a un tercero, en razón de sus actos y en su interior van aumentando neuróticamente sus sentimientos de culpa, terminando el proceso en el suicidio. Conocí un caso en que la mujer fue infiel a su marido, y no pudiendo soportar la culpa, terminó inmolándose, luego de dejar dos cartas, rociando su cuerpo con parafina y prendiéndose fuego.

Los autorreproches son aquí el elemento insoportable para el yo, más, la presencia de un superyó severo y sádico como juez, que termina en un castigo propio de las personas demasiado obsesivas y perfeccionistas.

3.- SUICIDIO POR “INJURIAS AL YO”

El suicidio es un acto de agresión narcisista , esta es nuestra segunda aseveración.

Por muchos años, legos y peritos han discutido sobre ¿Por qué y para que una persona comete un acto tan severo como el suicidio?

Incluso, desde pequeño, escuchaba si había que ser valiente o cobarde y los argumentos de uno y otro bando no cesaban.

Hoy sabemos que, solo hay que estar enfermo, pero:

¿ Enfermo de que?

¿Basta con decir de depresión?

Creo que no, y vamos a tratar de recorrer junto a ellos, parte del camino, indagando, concluyendo y escuchando al propio hombre hablar mediante sus actos, elucubraciones, personajes literarios, para llegar a tratar de entender lo que nos muestra el acto del presidente Alan García, hombre al que admiraba por su inteligencia.

¿POR QUÉ NARCISISMO?

Puedo comenzar diciendo que en muchos de los casos de suicidio se puede observar el deseo agresivo del suicida dirigido directamente al exterior

El suicida quiere castigar al ambiente que ha causado su resolución desesperada.

Entiende que con su muerte impide la agresión del ambiente hacia él y que, además, su muerte es un continuo y “eterno acto de recriminación al mundo y a todos nosotros, sus conocidos”.

Adler, por ejemplo, razona este deseo de venganza en contra del ambiente como el factor más importante en la psicología del suicidio cuando escribe:

“De ese modo se origina en el inconsciente una situación en la que se desea la enfermedad y hasta la muerte, en parte para amargar a los familiares y en parte para hacerles comprender el valor de la vida del que habían tratado mal. Según mi experiencia, esta constelación es el fundamento corriente de los casos y tentativas de suicidio”.

Por tal razón, podemos afirmar que:

EL SUICIDIO ES UN ACTO DE SADISMO Y AUTO SADISMO INTENSO

EL SUICIDIO COMO AUTOAGRESION

Si asumimos que detrás del acto del suicida, existe una autoagresión, deberíamos decir entonces que esta puede ser puede ser aguda o crónica:

La aguda sucede en un santiamén, es decir, el suicidio mediante un disparo en la cabeza, que es la que corresponde al acto planificado del expresidente del Perú, Alan García. La autoagresión crónica se lleva a cabo día a día, durante largo tiempo.

Por eso decimos que:

El alcoholismo;

La drogadicción;

La obesidad,

La anorexia

La bulimia

La compulsión a fumar , tabaquismo, son suicidios lentos

Meditemos sobre el suicidio desde el punto de vista de la autoagresión:

El yo perpetra una acción tan violenta contra si, que consigue destruirse a tal punto , que deja de existir , por los tiempos de los tiempos.

IMPOSIBILIDAD DE DEVOLVER LA AGRESIÓN

Muchas veces, la imposibilidad de devolver la agresión al entorno, genera pensamientos rumiativos; de odio; de deseos de venganza que terminarán tristemente en un acto suicida, es decir, la vuelta de la agresión en contra del yo, por la imposibilidad de devolver la agresión en forma directa hacia lo externo.

Ya sea por estar en una situación de inferioridad en tanto y en cuanto al poder, cualquiera sea su índole, que imposibilite, entre otras, la recuperación de la dignidad humana mancillada, desgraciadamente , la autoagresión es “el camino de salida”.

Estos casos los encontramos en la historia, en la literatura, en la ópera. Veamos algunos ejemplos:

El Rey Carlos VIII de Francia era físicamente feo y, además, tenía halitosis severa, que daba asco. En Nápoles, manda traer a un grupo de jóvenes pescadoras de Santa Lucía y, eligiendo entre ellas a la más guapa, una preciosa muchacha de dieciséis años, pasó toda la noche en su compañía, obligándola a tener sexo con él. En la mañana, la doncella, asqueada por lo sucedido en la noche, se subió a una roca y se suicido tirándose al mar

El suicidio de esta muchacha se debe a sus deseos de matar al rey, que no pudo realizar y que se volvieron en contra de ella misma. Su suicidio, psicológicamente, significa querer matar al rey.

Un caso muy similar nos cuenta Shakespeare, después de referir la violación de Lucrecia por Tarquinio, y hace exclamar a ésta:

“El solo remedio que puede curarme es obligar a que salga de mis venas mi sangre, odiosamente mancillada… Legaré mi honor al cuchillo que hiera mi cuerpo deshonrado. Es acto de honor poner fin a una vida deshonrada, pues cuando la vida concluya, subsistirá la honra. Así saldrá mi fama de las cenizas de mi vergüenza, y muerta así mi vergüenza, mi honra será del mundo.

Caro señor de la joya preciada que he perdido, ¿Qué porción te legaré? Mi resolución, amor mío, será tu tema de orgullo y el ejemplo que te enseñe que venganza debes tomar”.

La historia es la siguiente: Se sabe que su belleza y honestidad impresionaron vivamente a Sexto Tarquino. Éste, para satisfacer los frenéticos deseos que sentía por ella, pidió hospitalidad a Lucrecia cuando su esposo se hallaba ausente. Aprovechando la oscuridad de la noche, se introdujo en la habitación de Lucrecia y la violó. Al día siguiente Lucrecia llamó a su padre y a su esposo, y les refirió el ultraje recibido. Les pidió venganza contra Sexto Tarquino y se hundió un puñal en el pecho luego de pronunciar aquella admirable frase; ¡Ninguna mujer quedará autorizada con el ejemplo de Lucrecia para sobrevivir a su deshonor!

Debo confesar, que el autor de estas líneas, producto de una estafa cometida por funcionarios de uno de los bancos más grandes del país, -hace unos diez años,- dejando a mi familia en la total indefensión material, emocional y psicológica, más la sensación de impotencia frente a un acto “avalado” técnicamente por la justicia, con el aprendizaje de que la justicia es “tecnicismo” y no la idea romántica que tenemos de ella, como todo ser humano, frente a una agresión tan grande e injusta, pasé por pensamientos y “pantallas suicidas”. Decidí “quedarme”, porque amo la vida por sobre cualquier situación o circunstancia. Eso sí, la lucha no ha terminado y estoy escribiendo un libro donde entregaré todos los antecedentes, para buscar “la reparación” psico-emocional y la “justicia” que nos fue negada.

EL SUICIDIO COMO UN SACRIFICIO POR AMOR

Rigoletto y su tragedia que termina en el “suicidio” de su hija en un acto de amor, nos muestra toda la intensidad de los sentimientos y las pasiones humanas.

SR JUEZ

Sabemos por las experiencias de personajes públicos que se han suicidado, entre ellos Alan García , que estos siempre dejan una carta explicando sus razones con mensajes a muchos de sus cercanos y enemigos.

Confesiones previas de suicidas mediante sus cartas de despedida, prueban que matándose consiguen anular psicológicamente la pérdida de tal objeto. Es, por ejemplo, el caso del suicidio de a quién se le muere la mujer querida, “para vivir eternamente con ella”.

EL SUICIDIO DE ALAN GARCÍA

Presentamos ahora, para vuestro propio análisis y reflexión, la carta que ya tenía escrita y firmada, incluso con su huella digital, buscando con ello violentar a sus enemigos y terminar pasando a la historia en tanto y en cuanto a su vida como en su muerte:

“LA RAZÓN DE MI ACTO”

CARTA ÍNTEGRA DEL EXPRESIDENTE ALAN GARCÍA

4.- EL SUICIDIO POR ENFERMEDAD

Alfredo de Vigny, en Chatterton, describe la motivación del suicidio del protagonista del siguiente modo:

“Está atacado de una enfermedad mortal, casi completamente incurable y muchas veces contagiosa; enfermedad terrible que se apodera sobre todo de las almas jóvenes, ardientes y nuevas en la vida, que desean el amor de lo bello y lo justo y que vienen al mundo para encontrar a cada paso todas las fealdades y todas las iniquidades de una sociedad mal construida. Este mal es el odio a la vida y el amor a la muerte: es el suicidio obstinado.

EL SUICIDIO EN DISTINTAS CULTURAS

Siempre podemos observar que el conflicto se traduce en una autoagresión o una forma muy especial, narcisista y/o cultural de agredir a otros, mediante el acto de autoagresión y autodestrucción del yo, en el sentido fatal.

Muchos autores han estudiado la agresión al exterior en algunas investigaciones etnográficas, que nos muestran como en algunas tribus o pueblos el suicidio tiene o ha tenido una alta connotación de agresividad al entorno o a algún enemigo en particular:

Entre algunas tribus de la Costa de Oro, era común que un individuo, antes de suicidarse, imputará su extrema resolución a la conducta de un tercero. Éste quedaba obligado a sufrir la misma muerte; a tal práctica, basada en la ley de la tribu, se la denomina “muerte propia sobre cabeza ajena”.

Entre los indios tinklit, la persona ofendida , incapaz de vengarse , atenta contra su vida con objeto de exponer al ofensor a la venganza de parientes y amigos.

, atenta contra su vida con objeto de exponer al ofensor a la venganza de parientes y amigos. Entre los chuvaches (Simbirk, Rusia) se acostumbraba antiguamente que las personas enfurecidas se ahorcasen a la puerta misma de la casa del causante de su cólera.

En China constituye motivo de admiración el suicidio que se comete para tomar venganza de un enemigo que no esta al alcance.

Según las teorías chinas es este el sistema más efectivo de venganza, no solo porque las leyes cargan la responsabilidad del suicidio en el que lo ocasionó, sino también porque se juzga que el alma, desembarazada de la envoltura e impedimento del cuerpo, esta en mejor disposición que el hombre en vida para perseguir al enemigo

La fuerza agresiva contra el exterior del suicidio, sobre todo si se realiza de un modo colectivo, es tan grande que a veces se emplea como medio de decidir la suerte de un acto importante; por ejemplo, de un combate.

Granet cuenta que, en China, antiguamente, antes de empezar un combate, “se enviaba delante a los valientes destinados a la muerte . . . al llegar al sitio en donde estaba el enemigo, gritaban intensamente y luego se cortaban el cuello.

EL SUICIDIO DESDE LA LITERATURA

Mucho antes que la psicología, el poeta, el literato, nos develó el alma humana con sus motivaciones inconscientes, nos legó arquetipos como Edipo, Otelo, Don Juan, el Quijote y tantos otros. Un acto y suceso como el suicidio no podía escapar a su aguda mirada, he aquí algunos ejemplos:

En Antonio y Cleopatra, de Shakespeare, acto cuarto, escena XVl, exclama Antonio al suicidarse: “[Silencio! No es el valor de César el que ha derribado a Antonio, sino el valor de Antonio el que triunfa de sí mismo. Tenía que ser así. Nadie sino Antonio podía vencer a Antonio. ¡Pero que desgracia que haya sucedido!

En la misma obra, acto quinto, escena H, Cleopatra coge un áspid, que se aplica al seno al mismo tiempo que exclama: “Dame el vestido; colócame la corona; siento en mi la sed de la inmortalidad. Ahora nunca más el zumo de los racimos de Egipto va a mojar estos labios; Me parece que oigo a Antonio que me llama. Le veo levantarse para alabar mi noble acción; le oigo burlarse de la dicha de César... Voy, esposo mío, ¡ahora pruebo por mi valor mis títulos a este nombre”! . . .

En Julio Cesar, de Shakespeare, acto quinto, escena V:

Bruto: ¡”Nuestros enemigos nos han batido y empujado hasta el borde del abismo! Es más honroso lanzarnos dentro que esperar que nos precipiten en el fondo”.

Goethe hace decir a Werther:

“La humanidad es de tan cortos alcances que no comprende ni el principio ni el fin de su existencia”

En el célebre monólogo de Hamlet (acto tercero, escena I) se observa el momento en que, ante la imposibilidad de luchar contra la agresión del exterior, el yo vuelve sus deseos agresivos contra si mismo y piensa en el suicidio:

HAMLET: ¡Ser o no Ser he aquí el problema! ¿Que es más elevado para el espíritu?: sufrir los golpes y dardos de la insultante Fortuna, o tomar las armas contra un piélago de calamidades y, haciéndoles frente, ¿acabar con ellas? Morir . . ., dormir; ¡no mas! ¡Y pensar que con un sueño damos fin al pesar del corazón y a los mil naturales conflictos que constituyen la herencia de la carne! ¡He aquí un termino devotamente apetecible! ¡ Morir …dormir!

Shakespeare mediante Hamlet, nos hace deliberar de si debemos buscar un desagravio a las adversidades mediante la propia muerte.

PERSONAJES HISTÓRICOS QUE SE HAN SUICIDADO

(Aparte de los ya mencionados)

Murieron por suicidio:

Aníbal, sorbiendo el veneno de su anillo para no ser prisionero de los romanos;

Temístocles quien prefirió envenenarse antes de agredir a su patria;

Demóstenes que eligió el Templo de Neptuno para envenenarse antes de caer en poder de Alejandro El Grande;

Sócrates que bebió la cicuta para poner fin a su vida.

EL CHISTE Y EL SUICIDIO

—Cuatro amigos míos de la infancia se han suicidado. Uno de ellos el pobre Enrique— porque se le murió la mujer;

¿Y los otros tres?

—Justamente por todo lo contrario.

El mecanismo de este chiste es el siguiente: Los tres amigos estaban casados con unas mujeres tan insoportables que tuvieron deseos de matarlas. Como el realizar tales deseos de muerte les era imposible, tuvieron que volver la agresión en contra de si mismos, suicidándose. Este mecanismo, expresado en el chiste por medio de una elipsis y por el contraste con el comportamiento del primer amigo, nos hace reír, descubriéndonos procesos psicológicos profundos.

GANANCIAS SECUNDARIAS

Sabemos que no existen los actos “inocentes” y que en general, aún en las situaciones mas calamitosas para el yo, siempre existe alguna ganancia secundaria. Por ejemplo, para Bromberg y Schilder, en la experiencia psicológica inconsciente y consciente del suicidio, la muerte tiene diversos significados:

Huida de una situación intolerable. En la muerte se vive una nueva vida, sin ninguna de las dificultades de la vida actual, con lo que la idea de muerte llega a ser una especie de juego. Muerte puede significar un método para forzar a los otros a dar más amor, del que hubiesen otorgado de otro modo. Muerte puede significar la mayor perfección narcisista, que otorga al individuo una importancia permanente e inamovible. La historia de Mishima que pueden encontrar en sus libros y en la película homónima podrán vivir la experiencia de comprender lo aquí expresado. La muerte satisface las tendencias masoquistas; es una idea de autocastigo, ya que perpetua en la muerte el sufrimiento infligido por el autocastigo. La eternidad del fuego infernal refleja esta actitud psicológica.

¿CUÁL ES EL PUNTO DE VISTA CRISTIANO ACERCA DEL SUICIDIO?

En un tema tan importante y transversal es vital para nuestro análisis incorporar la visión cristiana del suicidio, desde los relatos bíblicos y la interpretación del hombre religioso, encontrando ciertas contradicciones, pero, también una gran coherencia en otros, sobre todo, lo siguiente que me identifica plenamente:

“El suicidio es algo espantoso y causa un grave trauma en aquellos que sobreviven. Ya que esto es así, algunos creen que el suicidio es “un pecado imperdonable”. Pero no es un pecado peor que otros. En verdad, podemos juzgar que el suicidio es una mala forma de afrontar los problemas de uno, pero debemos dejar en manos de Dios el juicio eterno”.

PRIMERA VISIÓN:

La Biblia considera que el suicidio es igual al asesinato – eso es lo que es – asesinarse uno mismo. Dios es quien va a decidir cuándo y cómo va a morir una persona.

Según la biblia, el suicidio no es lo que determina si una persona logra entrar al cielo. Si una persona no salva se suicida, no ha hecho nada más que “acelerar” su viaje al infierno. Sin embargo:

Esa persona que se suicidó estará en el infierno por rechazar la salvación a través de Cristo, no porque se suicidó.

El suicidio sigue siendo un pecado grave contra Dios. De acuerdo con la Biblia, el suicidio es asesinato; siempre está mal.

https://www.gotquestions.org/Espanol/Suicidio-cristiano-Biblia.html

SEGUNDA VISIÓN

“Algunas religiones enseñan que el suicidio es un pecado imperdonable. Pero, ¿qué dice la Biblia acerca del suicidio?

No hay duda de que suicidarse es un pecado, a la luz del sexto mandamiento, en el que Dios dice: “No matarás” (Éxodo 20:13), y el suicidio es matarse a uno mismo.

Sin embargo, no debemos apresurarnos a condenar a una persona que muere de esta forma, porque típicamente, ha estado bregando con unos problemas muy graves. Estos problemas pueden incluir:

Drogadicción;

Incluyendo el alcoholismo;

También pueden incluir ciertas enfermedades mentales, que pueden ser difíciles de comprender aún para aquellos que se enfrentan a nivel profesional con ellas;

Además, la persona que se suicida con frecuencia ha estado enfrentando estas cosas en secreto, y la profundidad de su batalla sólo es conocida por ella misma;

¿Condenaría Dios a una persona por toda la eternidad por ese último acto que es un pecado? No debemos tratar de hacer un juicio acerca del destino eterno de alguien.

El juicio final es una prerrogativa de Dios, que se la ha delegado a Jesucristo (Juan 5:22), no a nosotros.

En verdad, podemos juzgar que el suicidio es una mala forma de afrontar los problemas de uno, pero debemos dejar en manos de Dios el juicio eterno.

¿Puede Dios extender su misericordia, a un creyente que toma su propia vida? Al fin y al cabo, el creyente sabe que el suicidio es malo. Veamos un salmo que nos muestra el carácter de Dios:

“Porque como la altura de los cielos sobre la tierra, engrandeció su misericordia sobre los que le temen” (Salmo 103:11). La Biblia valora la misericordia por encima del juicio, concluyendo que “la misericordia triunfa sobre el juicio” (Santiago 2:13).

Afortunadamente, Dios nos juzga a cada uno por toda nuestra vida cristiana, en lugar de tener en cuenta un solo error.

Un incontable número de personas ha muerto sin haberse arrepentido de los pecados que ha cometido en su vida. ¿Cuál es el destino de todos aquellos que mueren—incluyendo a los que se suicidan—sin haberse arrepentido de sus pecados?

La verdad es que Dios no ha terminado de obrar con la mayoría de personas que han vivido y se han muerto.

Por ser la máxima expresión de justicia que existe, Dios no va a condenar a alguien que haya muerto sin haber entendido el plan de salvación de Dios.

Dios no condena a nadie sin primero enseñarle a esa persona lo que se espera de ella, sin haberle dado la habilidad espiritual para entender, así como la capacidad de vivir según sus expectativas. Aun después de la conversión de una persona, Dios continúa trabajando con ella, guiando y animando a los que hayan cometido errores (y todos los cometen), para que se vuelvan de ellos y vuelvan al sendero correcto.

En resumen, hay muchas razones para tener esperanza acerca del futuro de todos aquellos que se suicidan. Esperamos que esta verdad conforte a nuestros lectores que están luchando con esta terrible pena que sólo aquellos cercanos a los que se suicidan pueden conocer.

LA CONDUCTA SUICIDA EN LA BIBLIA

Los suicidios se remontan a lo más antiguo de la humanidad. En la Biblia, tanto en el Antiguo como en el Nuevo Testamento, se hace referencia a varios suicidios:

El primer suicidio bíblico es Abimelec ( Jueces, 9, 54). Según se describe Abimelec llegó hasta la torre para atacarlos… Pero una mujer le arrojó una piedra de molino y le partió el cráneo. Él llamó enseguida al muchacho que llevaba sus armas y le dijo: “desenvaina tu espada y mátame, para que digan de mí: lo ha matado una mujer”. Su escudero lo atravesó y murió. El método utilizado para realizar el acto suicida es el arma blanca.

( Jueces, 9, 54). Según se describe Abimelec llegó hasta la torre para atacarlos… Pero una mujer le arrojó una piedra de molino y le partió el cráneo. Él llamó enseguida al muchacho que llevaba sus armas y le dijo: “desenvaina tu espada y mátame, para que digan de mí: lo ha matado una mujer”. Su escudero lo atravesó y murió. El segundo caso de suicidio registrado en la Biblia es el de Sansón (Jueces 16,30), quien hace una petición a Yahvé para que le devolviera la fuerza y vengarse de los filisteos por la pérdida de sus dos ojos. Y se describe ese momento de la siguiente manera: “Muera yo con los filisteos. Apretó con todas sus fuerzas y la casa se derrumbó sobre los jefes y la gente allí reunida. Los que arrastró en su propia muerte fueron más que los que había matado en su vida”. Este episodio describe de mano maestra el denominado suicidio ampliado, pues se arrastra a morir a otros que no lo desean. En este caso el método utilizado para cometer suicidio es el aplastamiento.

(Jueces 16,30), quien hace una petición a Yahvé para que le devolviera la fuerza y vengarse de los filisteos por la pérdida de sus dos ojos. Y se describe ese momento de la siguiente manera: “Muera yo con los filisteos. Apretó con todas sus fuerzas y la casa se derrumbó sobre los jefes y la gente allí reunida. Los que arrastró en su propia muerte fueron más que los que había matado en su vida”. Este episodio describe de mano maestra el denominado suicidio ampliado, pues se arrastra a morir a otros que no lo desean. En este caso Los otros dos suicidios descritos en la Biblia son los de Saúl y su escudero (Samuel 1, 31,4-5). Saúl le dijo a su escudero: “Saca tu espada y traspásame, no sea que lleguen esos infieles a burlarse de mí. Pero el escudero no se atrevió a hacerlo… Entonces Saúl se arrojó sobre su espada. Viendo que su jefe había muerto, el escudero se lanzó también sobre su espada y murió junto a él. .

(Samuel 1, 31,4-5). Saúl le dijo a su escudero: “Saca tu espada y traspásame, no sea que lleguen esos infieles a burlarse de mí. Pero el escudero no se atrevió a hacerlo… Entonces Saúl se arrojó sobre su espada. Viendo que su jefe había muerto, el escudero se lanzó también sobre su espada y murió junto a él. . Un quinto suicidio descrito en los textos bíblicos es el de Ajitofel (Samuel 2, 17 23) consejero cuyas palabras eran tenidas como divinas, tanto por David como por Absalón. Se cita que “Cuando vio Ajitofel que no había seguido su consejo, ensillo su burro y partió a su ciudad. Una vez en su casa, puso todo en orden y luego se ahorcó”. Es interesante esta descripción del suceso pues refleja los sentimientos de inutilidad de Ajitofel así como un factor de riesgo suicida demostrado hasta la saciedad, que es “poner las cosas en orden”. El método elegido, el ahorcamiento, es el tercer tipo descrito hasta aquí.

(Samuel 2, 17 23) consejero cuyas palabras eran tenidas como divinas, tanto por David como por Absalón. Se cita que “Cuando vio Ajitofel que no había seguido su consejo, ensillo su burro y partió a su ciudad. Es interesante esta descripción del suceso pues refleja los sentimientos de inutilidad de Ajitofel así como un factor de riesgo suicida demostrado hasta la saciedad, que es “poner las cosas en orden”. El sexto suicidio que aparece en las Sagradas Escrituras es Zimri (Reyes 1, 16,18). Este cruel rey “cuando vio que la ciudad iba a ser tomada, entró en la fortificación, prendió fuego al palacio real y murió”. Aquí se anuncia el cuarto método para cometer suicidio: el fuego.

(Reyes 1, 16,18). Este cruel rey “cuando vio que la ciudad iba a ser tomada, entró en la fortificación, prendió fuego al palacio real y murió”. Aquí se anuncia el Eleazar, quien llevaba por sobrenombre Abarán, es el séptimo suicida bíblico (Macabeos 1,6, 46). Al igual que Sansón, muere por aplastamiento, pero se diferencia en la génesis del acto, que fue un acto de venganza en el fornido y melenudo ciego y por altruismo en Eleazar quien pretendía provocar la muerte de un jefe montado en un elefante. Uno murió aplastado por una obra creada por el hombre (Sansón) y el otro por una criatura de la naturaleza. La fama eterna… Llegado el elefante se deslizó debajo de él y le dio un golpe mortal en el vientre. El elefante, al caer, le aplastó y murió allí mismo”. Se trata sin lugar a dudas de un suicidio altruista.

(Macabeos 1,6, 46). Al igual que Sansón, muere por aplastamiento, pero se diferencia en la génesis del acto, que fue un acto de venganza en el fornido y melenudo ciego y por altruismo en Eleazar quien pretendía provocar la muerte de un jefe montado en un elefante. Uno murió aplastado por una obra creada por el hombre (Sansón) y el otro por una criatura de la naturaleza. La fama eterna… Llegado el elefante se deslizó debajo de él y le dio un golpe mortal en el vientre. El elefante, al caer, le aplastó y murió allí mismo”. Se trata sin lugar a dudas de un suicidio altruista. El octavo suicida descrito en la Biblia es Tolomeo, llamado Macrón (Macabeos 2, 10, 13) al que llamaban continuamente traidor, recordando que había abandonado la Isla de Chipre, que Filemator le había confiado, para pasarse al partido de Antioco Epifanes. Al no poder desempeñar con decoro tan alto cargo, desesperado se envenenó y acabó con su vida. Por primera vez aparece la ingestión de sustancia como método suicida y es el primer método “suave o blando” descrito, pues el resto de los mencionados pueden ser considerados como “duros o violentos”. La pobre autoestima consecutiva a la calificación de traidor pudiera haber contribuido al desenlace fatal de Macrón.

(Macabeos 2, 10, 13) al que llamaban continuamente traidor, recordando que había abandonado la Isla de Chipre, que Filemator le había confiado, para pasarse al partido de Antioco Epifanes. Al no poder desempeñar con decoro tan alto cargo, desesperado se envenenó y acabó con su vida. y es el primer método “suave o blando” descrito, pues el resto de los mencionados pueden ser considerados como “duros o violentos”. La pobre autoestima consecutiva a la calificación de traidor pudiera haber contribuido al desenlace fatal de Macrón. El noveno suicidio es el de Razis (Macabeos 2, 14, 42-46) uno de los ancianos de Jerusalén. Se cuenta que “Razis rodeado por todas partes, se hirió en el vientre con su espada. Prefirió morir valerosamente antes de caer en manos extrañas y sufrir ultrajes indignos de su noble origen. Este personaje bíblico fue portador de una elevada suicidabilidad, pues utilizó varios métodos: herida de arma blanca en el abdomen, precipitación y evisceración. Pudiera ser considerado un suicidio altruista y es el último que aparece en el Antiguo Testamento.

(Macabeos 2, 14, 42-46) uno de los ancianos de Jerusalén. Se cuenta que “Razis rodeado por todas partes, se hirió en el vientre con su espada. Prefirió morir valerosamente antes de caer en manos extrañas y sufrir ultrajes indignos de su noble origen. En Tobías 3, 10 son descritas las ideas suicidas de Sara, quien “se sintió tan afligida que quiso ahorcarse. Sin embargo, pensó: Soy hija única de mi padre. Si se me ocurriera hacer tal cosa, ¡qué vergüenza para él! Por culpa mía su vejez acabaría llena de tristeza”. En Sara se correlaciona la aflicción, con los deseos de morir, los sentimientos de soledad, el pesimismo y la ideación suicida, todo ello ocasionado por eventos vitales psicotraumáticos, como es la pérdida de seres queridos y la burla en sus relaciones con otras personas.

En el Nuevo Testamento, aparece sólo un suicidio, en Mateo 27, 5 se puede leer:

“Entonces él, lanzando las monedas en el Templo, fue y se ahorcó”. En versículos previos se describe la condición de Judas Iscariote, como “lleno de remordimientos”, o que sea la culpabilidad por haber traicionado a Jesús.

Sin embargo, en Hechos 1, 16-19, se hace referencia al discurso de Pedro:

“Hermanos, era necesario que se cumplieran las Escrituras referente a Judas, al que se hizo el guía de los que prendieron a Jesús… Sabemos que se compró un campo con el salario del pecado, luego se tiró de cabeza reventándose y sus entrañas se desparramaron. Todos los habitantes de Jerusalén supieron del asunto y llamaron ese lugar: Campo de la Sangre.

” Como se hace evidente en Hechos, el método elegido por Judas para consumar el suicidio es la precipitación y no el ahorcamiento, que ha sido el que clásicamente se le ha atribuido.

¿QUE ES LA MUERTE PARA EL SUICIDA?

Meditemos, preguntémonos y reflexionemos al final de nuestro análisis :

¿Qué valor psicológico tiene la representación de la muerte en un individuo con tendencias suicidas, aparte de todos los puntos y razones expuestas hasta ahora?

¿Qué significa la muerte para el inmolado?

Generalmente pensamos que para el suicida la muerte tiene únicamente la significación de librarse de los conflictos que le atormentaban, buscando un refugio en la nada. Pero esta inicial visión, no obstante, parezca lógica, no es exacta, ya hemos mencionado que el suicidio es multifactorial.

Kauders por ejemplo, nos dice que la muerte, como negación de la existencia, no es el único propósito del suicida al afirmar que:

“En el suicidio no podemos ver exclusivamente una huida de la vida;

Los motivos del suicidio no los suministra la muerte ni el pensamiento de la muerte, sino la vida misma”

COROLARIO

Está lo suficientemente argumentado para concluir que el suicida, al matarse, consigue desembarazarse de la agresión del ambiente en que vive, lo que supone para él un éxito, ya que el medio que le veja se ve frustrado en sus intenciones

También que, en acto de narcisismo extremo, muchas personas cometen este acto para castigar al mundo, colocándose en una posición de supremacía sobre los demás, ¡ustedes no me merecen y aquí les dejo su mundo de ……. Y ahora sufran las consecuencias de mi suicidio.

Por lo tanto, el suicida es consciente de que su suicidio engendrará una serie de reacciones afectivas entre las personas que convivían con él y el pensar en la índole e intensidad de dichas reacciones es uno de los motivos que le impulsan a suicidarse.

SUICIDAS EN MI VIDA Q.E.P.D

¿Quién no tiene o ha conocido algún cercano; familiar y/o amigo que no haya sufrido la terrible experiencia del suicidio?

A todas aquellas personas que enumero a continuación, así como todos aquellos que han optado por el camino de poner fin a su existencia, -algunos a muy temprana edad-, como V. K. G., estudiante de medicina, una bellísima y sensible persona, quién se suicidó en el año 1973, a sus 19 años ; lamento, no haber tenido la posibilidad de estar más cerca y les rindo un póstumo homenaje agradeciendo el haberles conocido y compartido sus vidas

Vivian K. G., hija de un amigo de mi padre.

Enrique Devaud Riquelme, gran amigo de mi natal Lautaro.

Eduardo Bonvallet conocido

La esposa de un amigo.

Un amigo de mi hija Romina

Nino García, amigo, genial.

Esposa de un amigo, quién no sobrellevó la culpa por su acto de infidelidad; dejando dos cartas explicando sus razones. Se roció de parafina y se inmoló.

Mamá de una amiga, quien se inmoló frente a la casa de sus padres como un acto de castigo hacia ellos, por la intromisión perversa en su vida.

Padre de una amiga

Franco Carcuro amigo de los fines de semana del básquetbol

Que todos ellos descansen paz y hayan encontrado lo que creyeron era no el fin, sino un nuevo comienzo.

Chicago , primavera 2019.

por Victor Sforzini Sepúlveda

“I leave my corpse in contempt towards my adversaries”

“The person who commits suicide wants to punish the environment that has caused his/her desperate recklessness. He/She understands that his/her death prevents the aggression of the environment against him/herself and, moreover, his/her death is an eternal recrimination to the world”.

“The person who commits suicide wants to punish the environment that has caused his/her desperate recklessness. He/She understands that his/her death prevents the aggression of the environment against him/herself and, moreover, his/her death is an eternal recrimination to the world”.

By Víctor Sforzini

ETYMOLOGY

The word suicide comes originally from the modern Latin “suicidium”; of “sui” of him/herself, and the suffix “cidio” from the Latin “cidĭum”, the root of “caedĕre” which means to kill.

SUICIDE AND ITS CONCOMITANTS

Due to their public connotation, there are always events that move Moors and Christians, as is the case of the recent suicide of the former President of Peru, Alan García.

These lead us to meditate; question ourselves; inquire about those issues that concern us regarding human beings socially and individually speaking, which is why I have decided to write this column addressing this sensitive topic.

Suicide is perhaps one of the enigmas that has haunted us the most through the ages, because of the feelings generated in all those involved. We can affirm that it is a problem that has accompanied humankind since we have inhabited the earth, and still do not know how to solve it.

Humanity has confronted it in different ways, seeking a solution without succeeding, including such severe penalties for those who committed it, as having no right to a sacred and Christian burial, which led many grieving families to hide such an event, or the paradox that in some societies, as a punishment, for those who were caught trying to commit suicide were executed!

We can however, make a first assertion that suicide is caused by a series of factors, among those that stand out being the environmental ones, masterfully narrated and revealed by Shakespeare when he unveils the psychological state of Hamlet (act 3, scene I) in his monologue:

HAMLET:

“For who would bear the whips and scorns of time, the oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely, the pangs of despised love, the law’s delay, the insolence of office and the spurns that patient merit of the unworthy takes, when he himself might his quietus make with a bare bodkin?

We must recognize that it is not easy to understand the way in which a living being can be annulled of the basic principle of staying alive, the desire to endure as long as possible, in fact, when writing these lines, I only know that I do not want to die, and yet, I must be prepared and aware that sooner or later such an unfortunate event will happen to me and all my loved ones, and that the particular world that exists only to me, as well as the experience of each one of you, will cease to exist, the day our precarious journey through time and life is the end of a dream. How distressing, isn’t it?

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION, (WHO):

According to the (WHO), suicide is caused by:

“Mental illnesses, mainly due to:

Depression;

Alcohol use disorders:

Substance abuse;

Violence;

Feelings of loss.

We must emphasize that there are effective strategies to prevent suicide”.

Various cultural and social environments are important risk factors to suicide.

STATISTICS

Nearly 800,000 people commit suicide each year, which is the equivalent of one person every (40) forty seconds;

Equivalent to filling twenty (20) times our National Stadium, which, by imagining such a number of dead human beings, it becomes emotionally devastating.

For every suicide, there are many more suicide attempts every year.

Among the general population, an attempt of unconsummated suicide is the single most important risk factor.

79% of all suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries;

According to data from WHO, a thousand people commit suicide every day , and there are about ten suicide attempts for every consummated case.

, and there are about ten suicide attempts for every consummated case. Three million people attempt suicide every year in the world.

The frequency varies according to diverse associated factors, gender, age, marital status, socioeconomic conditions, occupation, chronic diseases, social circumstances, etc

THE CULTURE OF SUICIDE

In China, there is what is called “the culture of suicide” which, since the last decade, has led the government and the Ministry of Health of that country to generate public and health policies to combat this great psycho-social problem, given that:

56% of women who commit suicide in the world are Chinese.

An average of 280,000 people takes their lives each year in this country (one death every two minutes), according to data from the Chinese Ministry of Health.

The Asian giant, which accounts for 20 % of the world’s population (1.26 billion), records a quarter of the world’s total suicide rate and is one of the few countries where the rate is higher among women than men.

It is the fifth cause of death in China and the first among young women ages 15 to 34 who live in rural areas”.

INCIDENCES BY GENDER AND AGE

Suicide can occur at any age, and in 2016 it was the second leading cause of death in the age group of 15 to 29 years of age worldwide;

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the age group of 15 to 29 years of age in the world;

There are more suicide attempts in men;

But suicide attempts are higher in women than in men in their forties and seventies;

At the age of fifteen and at twenty-five, it is higher.

In males, the factors that increase the risk of suicide are ages over 45, widowed, separated, or divorced.

DETERMINING FACTORS

Social isolation;

Labor and economic difficulties;

Depressive illnesses;

Alcoholism (it is estimated that the use of ethyl alcohol contributes 15% to 50% of suicides.) The suicide attempt is twice as high in alcoholics as in the general population;

Affective disorders such as morbidity, especially depression and central depletion of serotonin, both known risk factors;

It is 20 times higher in people addicted to heroin;

It is 5 times higher in people addicted to marijuana and cocaine.

All of them present symptoms such as:

Antisocial personality;

Dysphoria;

Impulsivity;

Depression and intoxication.

Association between substance dependencies and depression is linked to increased suicide attempts.

Medical-Diagnosis and Suicide

Recognizing a patient with suicide risk is one of the most difficult tasks the doctor faces.

Family history is a significant factor for suicide as well as genetic predisposition for psychiatric illnesses.

As well as biological factors, serotonin deficiency, decreased metabolism.

Feelings

Affections appearing in these individuals are:

Sadness;

Nostalgia;

Affliction;

Despair;

Resignation;

Humiliation.

MOST COMMON METHODS

Ingestion of pesticides;

Hanging;

Firearms.

suicide and ITS psychological motivations

I will try to find an answer to this question, but I must make it clear that such a complex issue has, as we are going to understand and discover together, too many appendages and complications to arrive at a definitive truth.

For Freud, for example, in his theory of drives, (the latter) he tells us that contradictory tendencies would exist in mankind, expressed in:

Death drive or Thanatos;

Life drive or Eros.

THANATOS

Life can be a very painful and exhausting process.

For much of humanity, there is more pain than pleasure, something we usually have trouble admitting;

Death promises liberation from all conflicts;

It seeks to dissolve the units and, in this way, destroy things;

Death drive:

Eagerness to return to the initial inorganic state.

Principle of Nirvana:

Dissolution of the Self;

Total tranquillity, cessation of stimulation and activity;

Disintegration;

Violence, aggression, destruction;

Pain, suffering.

EROS

To congregate with others; to love; to live together; are the forms that Eros manifests itself, however, the relationship with other human beings is often a source of pain and suffering.

It represents a principle of cohesion which consists in creating and promoting increasingly large units, namely:

Binding;

Life drive;

Self-affirmation;

Union with others;

Love, eroticism, creation, reproduction ;

; Pleasure

Even before Freud, Goethe wrote the same as follows:

“Death is something so strange that, despite all the experiences, it is considered as something impossible and always presents itself against the outside”.

Erich Fromm wrote, referring to suicide;

“Destructive impulses, constitute a passion that works within the individual and always manages to find some object; if there are no external objects, aggression is directed at the self and suicide can come”.

That is, and as we will see by creating our column, there would be two very definite tendencies in us:

Those that would tend to keep us alive and vital;

Those that would tend to override the survival instinct, showing or making us feel death as something desirable, an alternative that becomes, over time, as the only one.

The explanation for all this maladjustment would be found in processes that result from interaction with the external environment and/or caused by psychiatric illnesses with their respective organic disorders.

ROLES OF EGO AND SUPER-EGO

As we can conclude and, furthermore, add that this self-injury is due to the inability of the ego:

To successfully mourn a significant loss of an object that is valued libidinously by itself whether by death or physical separation; To successfully resolve its unconscious conflicts generating feelings of guilt. The feeling of guilt makes aggression turn against the ego. The ego, in its inability to tolerate what Freud called “insults to the ego”, begins to incubate unconsciously and then consciously, punishing the world for its lack of love and consideration. Therefore, those who threaten suicide should be shown how aggressive and narcissistic they are, because they want to send everyone to “hell”. They do not deserve me

In the case that I mention, the suicide of Alan García, is very clear then, which was one of his motivations.

Finally, for many perpetrators, melancholy is the psychic condition in which the danger of suicide is surely more intense.

Having investigated the melancholic individuals about their motives of suicide ideas, they say that with their death they want to evade an unpleasant life or that they seek death to punish themselves for their multiple faults, which are not the same as those referred to in point two, since neurotic faults, coming from obsessive personalities, are not the same ones suffered by melancholic individuals, whose causes are in predispositions and organic disorders, so to speak, to not enter into further definition.

1.- SUICIDE AS A CAUSE OF UNRESOLVED MOURNING

INABILITY OF THE EGO TO RESOLVE MOURNING

The loss of a valuable loved object and an aggression turned secondarily against the ego are factors that originate in an individual the idea of seeking death as a means of resolving his conflicts, not being able to overcome the loss mentioned. This natural process is called “mourning”

MOURNING:

State of sadness of a person that has suffered a loss due to the death of a loved one and / or by separation;

Each one of the happy scenes lived with his object buried and / or lost by separation is remembered, and this remembering moves him and causes pain;

In mourning, the appreciation of reality suffers a partial disturbance;

At that moment life seems uninteresting, the world colorless and even unpleasant;

During its course, the ego slowly decreases the intensity of the affective burden directed to the intrapsychic representation of the lost libidinous object;

This diminution of the intensity of affective burden – work of mourning, according to Freud’s designation – is accompanied by much sadness;

It feels like “bad” internal objects predominate, and your internal world is in danger of being torn up. (Melanie Klein).

We know that, in the person in mourning, the loss of the beloved person leads to an impulse to reinstate this lost loved object in the ego (Freud and Abraham).

Sometimes self harm tendencies are presented in the form of:

Death wish;

Causing self harm by scratching;

Pulling his/her hair out or,

Committing other acts of violence against him/herself.

But, later, if everything follows its normal course:

Emotional burden of memories originating from the mental representation of the lost object becomes smaller;

Affective burden linked to memory is significantly decreased and,

Therefore, pain is also less intense.

“Reality imposes upon each of the memories and hopes, its verdict that such an object no longer exists, and the ego, under the influence of the narcissistic satisfactions of life, decides to abandon its attachment to the object destroyed”

Mourning has done its work.

UNRESOLVED MOURNING

When a person has suffered a loss due to death or separation from a loved one, -parents-brother/sister-children-husband-wife, and fails to resolve his/her mourning after a certain period of time, – a year and a half at the most-, we address the pathological process as “Unresolved Mourning”

Freud, tells us:

“Normal mourning, overcomes the loss of the object as well, and it too absorbs all the energies of the ego.

In the complex psychological state of mourning for the death or separation from a loved one, let us not forget that there are many losses in the case of marital separation, both emotional and economic, there are four factors that we must value and consider:

Decrease in the intensity of the attachments directed to the mental representation of the loved object; Sadness; Depreciation of reality; Aggressive tendencies against the ego.

This whole process can be accentuated negatively, by failing to overcome the loss and approaching the possibility of suicide.

“In the individual’s mourning, the grief for the actual loss of the beloved person is greatly increased, in my view, by the unconscious fantasies of having also lost the “good” internal objects”. “–Melanie Klein

Freud’s paper on “Mourning and Melancholia”, pointed out:

“Many mourners can only make slow steps in reestablishing the bonds with the external world because they are struggling against the chaos inside;

When mourning is not resolved, depression and suicide occur. The process leading to it, especially in death loss, is:

Identification with the loved one who has died is sometimes so intense that it can lead to wishing for the same death as that one.

GREEK MYTHOLOGY

When I was in Greece with a great friend, Javier Said, we had the opportunity to visit the most special places linked to the Athenian legend and Greek mythology. There our guide told us the following sad story about Aegeus, King of Athens and Father of Theseus:

Theseus, son of the King, embarks on an expedition that was intended to end the dreaded Minotaur, but, upon the return of this mission, if he had achieved his goal, he had to change the black sails with which he would leave for the white sails of victory.

Theseus forgets to make this change and his father, the elderly Aegean, read in the black sails of his son’s boat, that his son had died and, unable to bear it, “threw himself into the sea, which, since then, bears his name”.

LA CELESTINA

The same happens, for example, with Melibea’s suicide in La Celestina. Melibea’s lover, Callisto, died of a fall as he hurried down the ladder that led him to his beloved’s room.

Therefore, Melibea, before immolating herself, exclaims:

“His death suits mine; give me strength very quickly, without delay, show me that I have let myself be dominated to follow him in everything”

As these cases show, the suicidal person longs to disappear from life, in the same way that his loved object has died.

Therefore, there is an identification with the lost object and also with the fate occurred to this object.

For that reason, in La Celestina (Twentieth scene):

MELIBEA. (Alone) “I am somewhat relieved to see how quickly I and my beloved Calisto will be together. I want to close the door, so that nobody goes up to hinder my death. Do not prevent me from leaving, do not cut me off the path by which, in a short time, I will be able to visit on this day the one who visited me last night …

PLEBERIO. Daughter Melibea, what make you there alone? What is it you would have with me? Shall I come up to you?

MELIBEA. No, good father, content you where you are, trouble not yourself, nor strive to come to me; you shall but disturb and interrupt that short speech which I am now to make unto you. Your heart shall presently be pricked with grief and shall bleed abundantly, to see the death of your only daughter. My end draws near; at hand is my rest and your passion, my ease and your pain, my hour of keeping company and your time of solitariness. You shall not need, my most honoured father, to seek out any instruments of music to assuage my sorrow; nor use any other sound, save the sound of bells, for to ring my knell, and bring my body to the grave. And, if you can hear into me for tears, if these eyes will give these ears leave to hear, you shall hear the desperate cause of this my forced yet joyful departure: see you neither speak nor weep; interrupt me not, either with tears or words; unless you mean stay more here after to be tormented, in not knowing why I do kill myself, than your heart now sorrowful to see my death. Neither ask nor answer me anything; nor question me any further than what of mine own accord I shall willingly tell you; for, when the heart is surcharged with sorrow, the ear is deaf to good counsel

2.- SUICIDE FOR FEELINGS OF GUILT

This type may be the easiest to understand and comprehend. A person feels guilty about what happened to a third party, because of his/her actions and, inside, his/her feelings of guilt are increasing neurotically, ending the process with suicide. I knew of a case where the wife was unfaithful to her husband, and unable to bear the guilt, she ended up immolating herself, after leaving two letters, spraying her body with paraffin and setting herself on fire.

Self-reproaches are here the unbearable element for the ego, moreover, the presence of a severe and sadistic super-ego as a judge, which ends in a punishment that is typical of people who are too obsessive and perfectionist.

3.- SUICIDE FOR “HAVING THE EGO DEFAMED”

Suicide is an act of narcissistic aggression; this is our second assertion.

For many years, laymen and experts have argued about, Why and for what reason does a person commit an act as severe as suicide?

Even as a child, I listened to whether one had to be brave or cowardly, and the arguments of one side and the other did not stop.

Today we know that, you just have to be ill, but:

Ill of what?

Is it enough to say that it is depression?

I think it is not, and we will try to go along with them, part of the way, inquiring, concluding and listening to the man himself speak through his acts, speculations, literary characters, to understand what the act of President Alan Garcia, a man I admired for his intelligence, shows us.

WHY NARCISISM?

I can start by saying that it can be observed in many of the cases of suicide that the aggressive desire of the suicidal person is directly addressed to the outside world,.

The suicidal person wants to punish the environment that has caused his desperate resolution.

The suicidal person understands that his/her death prevents the aggression of the environment towards him/herself and, also, his/her death is a continuous and “eternal act of recrimination to the world, and to all of us, his/her acquaintances”.

Adler, for example, argues this desire for revenge against the environment as the most important factor in the Psychology of suicide when he writes:

“In this way, a situation arises in the unconscious where the disease is desired and even death, being both to embitter relatives and also to make them understand the value of the life that they had treated badly. In my experience, this constellation is the current basis of cases and suicide attempts”.

For this reason, we can affirm that:

SUICIDE IS AN ACT OF SADISM AND INTENSE SELF-SADISM

SUICIDE AS SELF HARM

If we assume that behind the act of suicide, there is a self harm, we should then say that this can be acute or chronic:

Acute self-harm happens in a jiffy, that is to say, the suicide by means of a shot in the head, which would correspond to the act planned by former Peruvian President Alan Garcia. Chronic self harm takes place day by day, for a prolonged time.

That’s why we say:

Alcoholism;

Drug addiction;

Obesity,

Anorexia

Bulimia

Compulsion to smoke, smoking, are slow suicides

Let us meditate on suicide from the point of view of self harm:

The ego perpetrates such violent action against itself that it manages to destroy itself to such a point that it ceases to exist for eternity.

FAILURE TO RETURN AGGRESSION

Often, failure to return the aggression to the outside world, generates ruminative thoughts; desire for revenge that will sadly end in a suicidal act, that is, the return of aggression against the ego, for failing to return aggression directly to the outside world.

Whether it be in a situation of inferiority as far as power is concerned, whatever its nature, which makes it impossible, among others, to recover human dignity, self aggression is sadly, “the way out”.

We find these cases in history, in literature, in opera. Let’s see some examples:

King Charles VIII of France was physically ugly and, moreover, had severe halitosis, which was disgusting. In Naples, he ordered a group of young fisherwomen from Santa Lucia to be brought and, choosing among them the prettiest, a beautiful sixteen-year-old girl, spent the whole night in his company, forcing her to have sex with him. In the morning, the maiden, disgusted by what happened that night, climbed a rock and committed suicide by throwing herself into the sea

The suicide of this girl is due to her desire to kill the king, which she was not able to carry out and which turned against herself. Her suicide, psychologically means to want to kill the king.

Shakespeare tells us a very similar case, after referring to the rape of Lucretia by Tarquinius, and he makes her exclaim:

“The only remedy is to let forth foul-defiled blood … My honour I’ll bequeath unto the knife that wounds my body so dishonoured. It is honour to deprive dishonoured life. The one will live, the other being dead. So of shame’s ashes shall my fame be bred. For in my death I murder shamefull scorn. My shame so dead, mine honour is new born.

Dear lord of that dear jewel I have lost, What legacy shall I bequeath to you? My resolution, love, shall be your boast. By those examples you revenged may be”.

The story is as follows: It is known that her beauty and honesty impressed Sextus Tarquinius very much. To satisfy the frantic desires he felt for her, he asked Lucretia for hospitality when her husband was absent. Taking advantage of the darkness of the night, he entered Lucretia’s room and raped her. The next day Lucretia called her father and husband, and told them about the rape ocurred. She asked them for revenge against Sextus Tarquinius, and stabbed herself with a knife after pronouncing that admirable phrase; No dame hereafter living, By my excuse shall clam excuses giving.”

I must confess, that the author of these lines, as a result of a scam committed by officials of one of the largest banks in the country, – about ten years ago, -leaving my family in total material, emotional and psychological helplessness, and the feeling of impotence in front of an act technically “endorsed” by justice, with the learning that justice is “technicality” and not the romantic idea that we have of it, like every human being in front of such a strong and unjust aggression, I went through thoughts and “suicide scenes”. I decided to “stay”, because I love life over any situation or circumstance. Yes, the fight is not over and I am writing a book where I will give all the background, to seek psycho-emotional “repair” and “justice” that was denied.

SUICIDE AS A SACRIFICE FOR LOVE

Rigoletto and his tragedy that ends in the “suicide” of his daughter in an act of love, shows us all the intensity of human feelings and passions.

JUDGE

We know from the experiences of public figures, who have committed suicide, among them Alan García, that they have always left a letter explaining their reasons with messages to many of their closest people and enemies.

Previous confessions of suicidal people through their farewell letters prove that by killing themselves they psychologically annul the loss of such an object. It is, for example, the case of the suicide of whom the beloved woman dies, “to live eternally with her “.

ALAN GARCIA’S SUICIDE

We present now, for your own analysis and reflection, the letter that he already had written and signed, even with his fingerprint, seeking with it to degrade his enemies and end up going down in history both in life and death:

“THE REASON OF MY ACT”

FULL LETTER FROM EX-PRESIDENT ALAN GARCIA



THE REASON OF MY ACT I fulfilled the mission of leading the Apra to power on two occasions, and promoted again its social force. I think that was the mission of my existence, having roots in my blood for this movement. For this reason, and due to the unforeseen events of power, our opponents opted for the strategy of criminalizing me for more than thirty years. But they never found anything, and I defeated them again, because they will never find more than their speculations and frustrations. In this time of repeated rumors and hatreds that the majorities believe to be the truth, I have seen how procedures are used to humiliate or vex and not to find the truths. For many years, I stood above the insults, I defended myself, and the homage of my enemies was to argue that Alan Garcia was intelligent enough so that they could not prove their slander. There were no accounts, neither bribes nor wealth. History has more value than any material wealth. There could never be high enough price to break my pride of Aprista and Peruvian. That’s why I repeated: others sell themselves, I do not. Having fulfilled my duty in politics and works on behalf of the people; reached the goals that other countries or governments have not achieved, I do not have to accept humiliations. I have seen others parading in handcuffs guarding their miserable existence, but Alan Garcia does not have to suffer these injustices and circuses. Therefore, I leave my children the dignity of my decisions, my colleagues a sign of pride, and my adversaries, my corpse, as a sign of contempt, because I’ve already fulfilled the mission that I set for myself. May God, to whom I go with dignity, protect those with good hearts and the humblest ones.





4.- SUICIDE BY ILLNESS

Alfredo de Vigny, in Chatterton, describes the motivation of the protagonist’s suicide in the following way:

“He is attacked by a deadly illness, almost completely incurable and often contagious; a terrible disease that takes over especially young, ardent and new souls in life, who desire the love of beauty and justice and who come into the world to find at every step all the ugliness and iniquities of a poorly constructed society. This evil is the hatred of life and the love of death: it is stubborn suicide.

SUICIDE IN DIFFERENT CULTURES

We can always observe that the conflict results in a self-aggression or a very special, narcissistic and / or cultural way of attacking others, through the act of self-aggression and self-destruction of the ego, in the fatal sense.

Many authors have studied the aggression against the external world in some ethnographic investigations, which show us how suicide has or has had a high connotation of aggressiveness to the environment or to some particular enemy in some tribes or towns:

Among some tribes of the Gold Coast, it was common for an individual, before committing suicide, to impute his extreme resolution to the conduct of a third party. He was obliged to suffer the same death; such practice, based on the law of the tribe, is called “own death on the head of another.”

Among the Tlingit Indians, the offended person, incapable of revenge , attempts against his life in order to expose the offender to the revenge of relatives and friends.

, attempts against his life in order to expose the offender to the revenge of relatives and friends. Among the chuvaches (Simbirsk, Russia) it was formerly a practice for angry people to hang themselves at the doorsteps of the house of the person causing their anger.

In China, committing suicide to take revenge on an enemy beyond reach is a source of admiration.

According to Chinese theories, this is the most effective system of revenge, not only because the laws bear responsibility for suicide on who caused it, but also because it is said that the soul, freed from the sheath and impairment of the body, has better disposition than a living man to pursue the enemy

The aggressive force of suicide against the outside, especially if it is done in a collective way, is so intense that it is sometimes used as a means to decide the fate of an important act; for example, a combat.

Granet says that, in China, in the old days, before starting a combat, “the brave ones destined for death were sent forth . . . When they reached the place where the enemy was, they shouted intensely and then cut their throats.

SUICIDE FROM LITERATURE

Long before psychology, the poet, the man of letters, unveiled the human soul with his unconscious motivations, leaving to us archetypes such as Oedipus, Othello, Don Juan, Don Quixote and many others. An act and event such as suicide could not escape its keen eyes, here are some examples:

In Antonio and Cleopatra by Shakespeare, fourth act, scene XVI, Antonio exclaims when committing suicide: “[Peace! Not Caesar’s valour hath o’erthrown Antony, but Antony’s hath triumph’d on itself. It had to be like that. Nobody but Antonio could beat Antonio. But what a disgrace that this happened!

In the same work, act fifth, scene H, Cleopatra takes an asp, which is applied to her breast while exclaiming: “Give me my robe; put on my crown; I have inmortal longings in me. Now no more the juice of Egypt’s grape shall moist these lips. I hear Anthony call; I see him rouse himself to praise my noble act. I hear him mock the luck of Caesar. Husband, I come: Now to that name my courage prove my title”! . . .

In Julio Cesar, by Shakespeare, fifth act, scene V:

Brutus: “Our enemies have beat us to the pit: It is more worthy to leap in ourselves, than tarry till they push us.”!

Goethe makes Werther say:

“Mankind is of such short range that it does not understand the beginning nor the end of its existence”

In the famous monologue by Hamlet (act three, scene I) we can observe the moment when, faced with the impossibility of fighting against aggression from the outside world, the ego turns its aggressive desires against itself and thinks about suicide:

HAMLET: To be, or not to be, that is the question! Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer?:

The slings and arrows of outrageous Fortune, or to take arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing end them? To die. . ., to sleep, no more!, and by a sleep to say we end the heartache and the thousand natural shocks that flesh! Is heir to: ’tis a consummation devoutedly to be wish’d!. To die… to sleep!

Shakespeare through Hamlet, makes us deliberate whether we should seek amends for adversity through death itself.

HISTORICAL CHARACTERS WHO HAVE COMMITTED SUICIDE

(Apart from those already mentioned)

Died by suicide:

Anibal, sipping the poison from his ring so as not to be a prisoner of the Romans;

Themistocles who preferred to poison himself before attacking his homeland;

Demosthenes who chose the Temple of Neptune to poison himself before falling into the power of Alexander the Great;

Socrates who drank the hemlock to end his life.

JOKE AND SUICIDE

—Four friends of mine have committed suicide. One of them, poor Enrique— because his woman died.

And the other three?

— Precisely the opposite.

The mechanism of this joke is as follows: The three friends were married to some women so unbearable that they wanted to kill them. Since carrying out such death wishes was impossible, they had to turn the aggression against themselves, committing suicide. This mechanism, expressed in the joke by means of an ellipsis and by the contrast with the behavior of the first friend, makes us laugh, discovering deep psychological processes.

SECONDARY GAINS

We know that there are no “innocent” acts and that, in general, even in the most calamitous situations for the ego, there is always some secondary gain. For example, for Bromberg and Schilder, death has different meanings in the unconscious and conscious psychological experience of suicide:

Escaping an intolerable situation. In death, a new life is lived, without any of the difficulties of current life, with which the idea of death becomes a kind of game. Death can mean a method of forcing others to give more love than they would otherwise would have given. Death can mean the greatest narcissistic perfection, which gives the individual a permanent and immovable importance. In Mishima’s story, which you can find in his books and in the homonymous film, you can live the experience of understanding what is expressed here. Death satisfies masochistic tendencies; it is an idea of self-punishment, since it perpetuates in death the suffering inflicted by self-punishment. The eternity of hellfire reflects this psychological attitude.

WHAT IS THE CHRISTIAN POINT OF VIEW ABOUT SUICIDE?

In such an important and transversal topic, it is essential for our analysis to incorporate the Christian vision of suicide, from the biblical accounts and the interpretation of the religious man, finding certain contradictions, but also great consistency in others, mainly the following with which I fully identify:

Suicide is shocking and has a terribly traumatic effect upon those who remain. Because that is the case, some view suicide as “an unforgivable sin.” But it is not “a worse sin” than others.” Certainly, we can make a judgment that suicide is the wrong way to deal with one’s problems, but we should leave eternal judgment up to God.”

FIRST VISION:

The Bible considers suicide equal to murder – that’s what it is – to murder oneself. God is the one who will decide when and how a person will die.

According to the Bible, suicide is not what determines whether a person gets into heaven. If an unsaved person commits suicide, he has done nothing but “speed up” his journey to hell. However:

The person who committed suicide will be in hell for rejecting salvation through Christ, not because he committed suicide.

Suicide remains a grave sin against God. According to the Bible, suicide is murder; it is always wrong.

https://www.gotquestions.org/suicide-Bible-Christian.html

SECOND VISION

“Some religions teach that suicide is an unforgivable sin. But what does the Bible say about suicide?

There can be no doubt that intentionally killing oneself is a sin, in light of the Sixth Commandment, which clearly states: “You sall not murder” (Exodus 20:13), and suicide is murdering oneself.

However, we should not be quick to condemn a person who dies in this manner, for typically, he or she has been dealing with weighty problems, which might include:

Drug addiction;

Including alcoholism;

Certain mental illnesses may also be included, which can be difficult to comprehend even for those who deal with them professionally;

In addition, the person who commits suicide has often been dealing with these issues secretly, the depth of his or her struggle known only to himself or herself.

Would God condemn someone for all eternity whose last act is a sin? We should not presume to make a judgment about one’s eternal destiny.

Passing final judgment is God’s prerogative, which He has delegated to Jesus Christ (John 5:22), not to us.

Certainly, we can make a judgment that suicide is the wrong way to deal with one’s problems, but we should leave eternal judgment up to God.

Could God extend mercy, even to a believer who takes his or her life? After all, a believer certainly knows that suicide is wrong. Consider what the Psalms show about the character of God:

“For as the heavens are high above the earth, so great is His mercy toward those who fear Him” (Psalm 103:11). The Bible even weighs mercy against judgment, concluding that “mercy triumphs over judgment” (James 2:13).

Thankfully, God judges each of us on our entire Christian life, rather than upon a single mistake.

Countless people die without repenting of the many sins they have committed in their lifetime. What happens after we die—including someone who takes his or her life—if we have not repented of our sins?

The truth is that God has not finished working with most people who have lived and died.

Being the epitome of fairness, He would in no way condemn someone who died without ever having understood God’s plan of salvation .

. God does not condemn anyone without first teaching that person how he or she is expected to live, without giving that person the spiritual ability to understand, as well as the capacity to live up to his expectations. Even after converting someone, God continues to work with him or her, virtually coaching and encouraging anyone who has made mistakes (and everyone does) to turn from them and return to the right pathway.

In summary, it gives much reason for hope about the future of one who dies by his or her own hand. We hope that the truth is comforting to our readers who struggle with the terrible grief that only those close to one who dies by suicide can know.

SUICIDE IN THE BIBLE

Suicides go back to the oldest of mankind. In the Bible, in both the Old and New Testaments, several suicides are referred to:

The first biblical suicide is Abimelech’s (Judges 9:54) As described, Abimelech came to the tower to attack them … But a woman threw a millstone on his head and broke his skull. He immediately called the boy who carried his weapons and said, “‘Draw your sword and finish me off, that they may not say of me, “A woman killed him!”‘ Without delay, his attendant stabbed him, and he died. The weapon used to carry out the suicidal act is the weapon made of steel.

(Judges 9:54) As described, Abimelech came to the tower to attack them … But a woman threw a millstone on his head and broke his skull. He immediately called the boy who carried his weapons and said, “‘Draw your sword and finish me off, that they may not say of me, “A woman killed him!”‘ Without delay, his attendant stabbed him, and he died. The second case of suicide recorded in the Bible is Samson´s (Judges 16:30) death, who makes a request to Yahweh to restore strength and take revenge on the Philistines for the loss of his two eyes. And that moment is described in the following way: “Let me die with the Philistines!” Then he pushed with all his might, and down came the temple on the rulers and all the people in it. Thus, he killed many more when he died than while he lived.” This episode masterly describes the so-called extended homicide, because it drags to death other people who do not wish to die. In this case the method used to commit suicide is crushing.

(Judges 16:30) death, who makes a request to Yahweh to restore strength and take revenge on the Philistines for the loss of his two eyes. And that moment is described in the following way: “Let me die with the Philistines!” Then he pushed with all his might, and down came the temple on the rulers and all the people in it. Thus, he killed many more when he died than while he lived.” This episode masterly describes the so-called extended homicide, because it drags to death other people who do not wish to die. The other two suicides described in the Bible are those of Saul and his armour-bearer (1 Samuel 31:4-5). Saul said to his armor-bearer, “Draw your sword and run me through, or these uncircumcised fellows will come and run me through and abuse me.” But his armor-bearer was terrified and would not do it; so, Saul took his own sword and fell on it. When the armor-bearer saw that Saul was dead, he too fell on his sword and died with him.

(1 Samuel 31:4-5). Saul said to his armor-bearer, “Draw your sword and run me through, or these uncircumcised fellows will come and run me through and abuse me.” But his armor-bearer was terrified and would not do it; so, Saul took his own sword and fell on it. When the armor-bearer saw that Saul was dead, he too fell on his sword and died with him. A fifth suicide described in the biblical texts is Ahithophel’s (2 Samuel 17:23). Ahitthophel was a counselor whose words were considered divine by both David and Absalom. It is quoted that “When Ahithophel saw that his advice had not been followed, he saddled his donkey and set out for his house in his hometown. He had “put his house in order and then hanged himself.” This description of the event is interesting because it depicts Ahithophel’s feelings of uselessness and because “putting things in order” is also a well-demonstrated sign of an individual contemplating suicide. The method chosen, hanging, is the third one described so far.

“When Ahithophel saw that his advice had not been followed, he saddled his donkey and set out for his house in his hometown. then hanged himself.” This description of the event is interesting because it depicts Ahithophel’s feelings of uselessness and because “putting things in order” is also a well-demonstrated sign of an individual contemplating suicide. The sixth suicide presented in the sacred book is Zimri’s (1 Kings 16:18). “When this cruel King saw that the city was taken, he went into the citadel of the royal palace and set the palace on fire around him and he died”. Here the fourth method of committing suicide is announced: fire.

(1 Kings 16:18). “When saw that the city was taken, he went into the citadel of the royal palace and set the palace on fire around him and he died”. Here Eleazar, who was called Abaran, is the seventh biblical suicide (1 Maccabees 6:46). Like Samson, he died by crushing, but differs in the origin of the act. While Samson did it for revenge as the strong and long-haired blind man, and by altruism on Eleazar who wanted to cause the death of a leader mounted on an elephant. One died crushed by man’s creation (Samson) and the other by a creature of nature. An everlasting fame … When the elephant came, he slipped beneath it and gave the animal a deadly strike on his belly. When the elephant fell down, it crushed him and he died right there”. This is certainly an altruistic suicide.

Like Samson, he died by crushing, but differs in the origin of the act. While Samson did it for revenge as the strong and long-haired blind man, and by altruism on Eleazar who wanted to cause the death of a leader mounted on an elephant. One died crushed by man’s creation (Samson) and the other by a creature of nature. An everlasting fame … When the elephant came, he slipped beneath it and gave the animal a deadly strike on his belly. When the elephant fell down, it crushed him and he died right there”. This is certainly an altruistic suicide. The eighth suicide described in the Bible is that of Ptolemy Macron (2 Maccabees 10: 13) He was continously accused of being a traitor after leaving the Island of Cyprus, which had been confided to Philometor, to join Antiochus Epiphanes’ party. Not being able to fulfill such a huge task decently, he felt desperate and decided to end his life by poisoning himself. Substance ingestion appeared as as suicidal method for the first time and this is also the first “soft or non-violent” method described, since the rest of the methods mentioned can be considered “hard or violent”. The poor self-esteem stemming from the traitor epithet may have contributed to Macron’s fatal end.

(2 Maccabees 10: 13) He was continously accused of being a traitor after leaving the Island of Cyprus, which had been confided to Philometor, to join Antiochus Epiphanes’ party. Not being able to fulfill such a huge task decently, he felt desperate and decided to end his life by poisoning himself. and this is also the first “soft or non-violent” method described, since the rest of the methods mentioned can be considered “hard or violent”. The poor self-esteem stemming from the traitor epithet may have contributed to Macron’s fatal end. The ninth suicide mentioned in the Bible is that of Razis (2 Macabeos 14-46) who was one of the elders of Jerusalem. It is said that when “Razis found himself completely surrounded by his enemies, he wounded himself with his sword. He preferred to die bravely than suffer the insults unworthy of his noble origin. This biblical character was a bearer of high degree of suicidality because he used various methods: knife wound in the abdomen, precipitation and evisceration. It could be considered an altruistic suicide, and it is the last one that appears in the Old Testament.

(2 Macabeos 14-46) who was one of the elders of Jerusalem. It is said that when “Razis found himself completely surrounded by his enemies, he wounded himself with his sword. He preferred to die bravely than suffer the insults unworthy of his noble origin. In Tobías 3, 10 suicidal thoughts of Sara are discribed, who “was so depressed that she decided to hang herself. But she thought: I am his only one daughter. If I happened to do such a thing, what a shame for him! Because of me his old age would be filled with sadness.” Inside Sara, affliction is correlated with the desire to die, feelings of loneliness, pessimism and suicidal ideation, all that caused by psychotraumatic life events, such as the loss of loved ones and mockery at their relationships with others.

In the New Testament, only one suicide is presented. You can read it in Matthew 27:5:

“So, he threw the Money into the temple and left. Then he went away and hanged himself”. In previous verses the condition of Judas Iscariot is described, as “full of remorse”, or the guilt for having betrayed Jesus.

However, in 1 Acts 16-19, where reference is made to Peter’s speech:

“Men and Brothers, this scripture must need to be fulfilled, which the Holy Ghost by the mouth of David spoke before concerning Judas, which was guide to them that took Jesus … We know that this man acquired a field with the price of his wickedness, and falling headlong, he burst open in the middle and all his intestines gushed out. And it became known to all the inhabitants of Jerusalem, so that the field was called: Field of Blood.

“As it is evident in Acts, the method chosen by Judas to consummate suicide is precipitation and not hanging, which has been classically attributed to him.”.

WHAT DOES DEATH MEAN FOR A SUICIDAL PERSON?

Let us meditate, question and reflect at the end of our analysis:

What is the psychological value of the representation of death in an individual with suicidal tendencies, apart from all the points and reasons explained so far?

What does death mean for the immolated person?

Generally, we think that for the suicidal person death has only the meaning of getting rid of the conflicts that tormented him, seeking refuge in nothing. However, this initial vision, while it seems logical, is not accurate, since we have mentioned that suicide is multifactorial.

Kauders, for example, tells us that death, as a denial of existence, is not the sole purpose of suicide, stating that:

“In suicide we cannot see exclusively an escape from life;

“Motives of suicide are not provided by death or thought of death, but life itself”

COROLARIO

It is sufficiently argued to conclude that the suicidal person, when killing himself, manages to get rid of the aggression of the environment in which he lives, which is a success for him, since the environment that oppresses him is frustrated in its intentions.

Also, that, in the act of extreme narcissism, many people commit this act to punish the world, placing themselves in a position of supremacy over others, you do not deserve me and here I leave this world of … …And, now, suffer the consequences of my suicide.

Therefore, the suicidal person is aware that his suicide will generate a series of affective reactions among the people who lived with him and thinking about the nature and intensity of these reactions is one of the reasons that motivate him to commit suicide.

SUICIDAL PERSONS IN MY LIFE R.I.P.

Who does not have or has known a close one; family member and / or friend who has not suffered the terrible experience of suicide?

To all those people I list below, as well as all those who have chosen the path to end their existence, -some at an early age-, as V.K.G., a medical student, a beautiful and sensitive person, who committed suicide in the year 1973, at 19 years old; I regret not having the possibility of being closer, and I pay a posthumous tribute thanking them for having known them and shared their lives

Vivian K. G., daughter of a friend of my father.

Enrique Devaud Riquelme, a great friend of my hometown Lautaro.

Eduardo Bonvallet, a known person

A friend’s wife.

A friend of my daughter Romina

Nino García, a friend, a great person.

Wife of a friend, who did not bear the guilt for her act of infidelity; leaving two letters explaining her reasons. She sprayed herself with paraffin and immolated herself.

Mother of a friend of mine, who blew herself up in front of her parents’ house as an act of punishment against them, for their perverse interference in her life.

Father of a friend of mine

Franco Carcuro, a basketball friend on weekends

May they rest in peace and may they have found what they believed was not the end, but rather a new beginning.

Chicago, Spring 2019.

By Víctor Sforzini Sepúlveda